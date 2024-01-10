NCAA adopts NIL package to create deal database, registry of those who want to work with athletes

PHOENIX (AP) — The NCAA Division I Council has approved a package of rules related to how athletes are compensated for their endorsement work and wants to allow schools to be more involved with those transactions. The package is the NCAA’s attempt to bring transparency to the name, image and likeness market and oversight of those who want to work with athletes. The policy calls for a database of deals that could be accessed by athletes and schools, a registry of companies that want to work with athletes and recommendations for standardized components of a contract.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.