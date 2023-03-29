NC State’s Terquavion Smith to enter NBA draft after 2 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State sophomore guard Terquavion Smith says he’s entering the NBA draft. Smith announced his decision in a social-media post, saying he was eager to pursue “a lifelong dream of mine.” The 6-foot-4 guard was a first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference pick for The Associated Press after averaging a team-best 17.9 points, which was second in the ACC. He also made 187 3-pointers over his two seasons. He helped the Wolfpack return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

