NC State’s Dennis Parker Jr. says he’s cleared to return from a lengthy absence due to illness

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — North Carolina State looks likely to have another option off the bench for the Final Four with the return of freshman Dennis Parker Jr. from a lengthy illness. The guard has missed the last 10 games. That included the five-game run to the program’s first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title since 1987 and then pushing to the first Final Four since 1983. Parker hasn’t disclosed the nature of the illness, but said Friday he was cleared to return this week and fully practiced Thursday. Parker averaged 4.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 29 games.

