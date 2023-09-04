NC State’s Ashford won’t play against No. 13 Notre Dame after leaving opener on stretcher

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren says safety Rakeim Ashford won’t play this weekend against No. 13 Notre Dame after he was taken off the field on a stretcher during the season-opening win at Connecticut. Ashford spent Thursday night in the hospital for tests before being released on Friday and returning to Raleigh. Doeren said Monday that Ashford will play again, but the exact timetable is uncertain. Doeren says that he’ll likely need at least a week to get back to full speed. He equated the injury to similar to “whiplash.”

