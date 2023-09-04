NC State’s Ashford won’t play against No. 13 Notre Dame after leaving opener on stretcher

By The Associated Press
North Carolina State's Rakeim Ashford is carted off of the field after being injured in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against UConn in East Hartford, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bryan Woolston]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren says safety Rakeim Ashford won’t play this weekend against No. 13 Notre Dame after he was taken off the field on a stretcher during the season-opening win at Connecticut. Ashford spent Thursday night in the hospital for tests before being released on Friday and returning to Raleigh. Doeren said Monday that Ashford will play again, but the exact timetable is uncertain. Doeren says that he’ll likely need at least a week to get back to full speed. He equated the injury to similar to “whiplash.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.