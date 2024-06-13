NC State wants to make happier memories in return to CWS after COVID-19 brought abrupt end in 2021

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
FILE - North Carolina State pitching coach Clint Chrysler, third from left, speaks with pitcher Dalton Feeney (19) during a meeting on the mound in the eighth inning against Vanderbilt during a baseball game in the College World Series Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. No return trip to the College World Series was ever promised when the 2021 Wolfpack were sent home by the NCAA amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. Four players from that team have made it back, and they're savoring every moment. The Wolfpack play Kentucky in their opener Saturday. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca S. Gratz]

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four players are back from the 2021 North Carolina State team that was sent home from the College World Series because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The Wolfpack play Kentucky in their opener Saturday. NC State had only 13 players available for a game against  Vanderbilt. The 14 other players were sick, tested positive for the virus or ruled out through contact tracing. The Wolfpack lost 3-1 but looked forward to another game the next day. But hours after the loss to Vanderbilt, the NCAA said further contact tracing showed NC State would not have enough players to field a team.

