NC State wants to make happier memories in return to CWS after COVID-19 brought abrupt end in 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four players are back from the 2021 North Carolina State team that was sent home from the College World Series because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The Wolfpack play Kentucky in their opener Saturday. NC State had only 13 players available for a game against Vanderbilt. The 14 other players were sick, tested positive for the virus or ruled out through contact tracing. The Wolfpack lost 3-1 but looked forward to another game the next day. But hours after the loss to Vanderbilt, the NCAA said further contact tracing showed NC State would not have enough players to field a team.

