NC State turns to MJ Morris at QB instead of Brennan Armstrong for Marshall game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State is changing quarterbacks for this weekend’s game against Marshall. Coach Dave Doeren says sophomore MJ Morris will start instead of Virginia graduate transfer Brennan Armstrong. That change comes after the Wolfpack struggled through September in a new offense under coordinator Robert Anae. Armstrong had thrived in that scheme at Virginia. That included becoming one of the nation’s top passers with the Cavaliers in 2021. But Armstrong has completed just 58% of his passes and has six interceptions in five games. Morris started two games last year and also led a comeback win against Virginia Tech.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.