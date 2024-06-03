NC State tops off James Madison 5-3 for Raleigh Regional and trip to super regional

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alec Makarewicz batted 2 for 4, homered and drove in a pair of runs and North Carolina State beat James Madison 5-3 to claim the Raleigh Regional and advance to the super regional of the NCAA Tournament. N.C. State’s Matt Heavner led off the fourth inning with a hit-by-pitch, Noah Soles walked and Eli Serrano’s sacrifice advanced the runners. Garrett Pennington flied out then Makarewicz was intentionally walked. Then, Jacob Cozart and Brandon Butterworth each drew walks for NC State’s first two runs. Mike Macini filled the stat sheet for James Madison with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate that included the two home runs and 3 RBI.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.