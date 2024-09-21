NC State starting left tackle Belton ejected after spitting on a Clemson defender

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — N.C. State starting left tackle Anthony Belton was ejected for spitting on a Clemson defender right before halftime Saturday. Belton was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct and will miss the rest of the game. Belton has started the past 17 games for the Wolfpack and, at 6-foot-6 and 356 pounds, is considered a late-round NFL draft pick. N.C. State is trailing Clemson 45-7 at halftime.

