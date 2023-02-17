NC State rallies past No. 19 North Carolina in OT, 77-66

RALEIGH, N.C., (AP) — Aziaha James led North Carolina State back from a 10-point deficit with just over four minutes to play in regulation, then scored seven points in overtime to carry the Wolfpack to a 77-66 win over No. 19 North Carolina. North Carolina was held to just seven points over the final four minutes of regulation and did not score a field goal in overtime until Paulina Paris converted a layup with 20 seconds left.

