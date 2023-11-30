NC State QB Morris, Clemson WR Collins announce plans to enter transfer portal

North Carolina State quarterback MJ Morris says he plans to enter the transfer portal. The announcement comes less than a month after he opted out for the rest of the season to preserve his redshirt option despite being the starter. Morris issued a statement to On3Sports and also posted the statement on social media Thursday. He will have three years of eligibility remaining after an unusual exit from N.C. State. Clemson receiver Beaux Collins also announced plans to enter the transfer portal and finish his college career somewhere else.

