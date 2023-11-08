NC State QB MJ Morris won’t play again this season, opting to redshirt, his father says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The father of North Carolina State starting quarterback MJ Morris says his son will not play the rest of this season and take a redshirt year while staying with the Wolfpack. Eddie Morris told WRAL-TV of the decision on Tuesday. He said his son, a sophomore, had plenty of options had he decided to transfer but would have done that already if that was his desire. Morris was elevated to the starting role on Oct. 2 after the Wolfpack struggled offensively with Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong at quarterback. He’s guided the Wolfpack to a 3-1 record as a starter.

