NC State QB MJ Morris won’t play again this season, opting to redshirt, his father says

By The Associated Press
North Carolina State's MJ Morris (7) throws as he is hit by Miami's Branson Deen, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The father of North Carolina State starting quarterback MJ Morris says his son will not play the rest of this season and take a redshirt year while staying with the Wolfpack. Eddie Morris told WRAL-TV of the decision on Tuesday. He said his son, a sophomore, had plenty of options had he decided to transfer but would have done that already if that was his desire. Morris was elevated to the starting role on Oct. 2 after the Wolfpack struggled offensively with Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong at quarterback. He’s guided the Wolfpack to a 3-1 record as a starter.

