NC State QB McCall is carted off the field following a helmet-jarring hit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State quarterback Grayson McCall was slowly taken off the field on a cart after being placed in a brace following a vicious first-quarter hit that jarred his helmet and the football loose Saturday against Wake Forest.McCall scrambled for a gain of about 9 yards before he was crunched by multiple Wake Forest defenders, including Eldrick Robinson II. While players were headed to the other end of the field in pursuit of Wake Forest’s fumble return, NC State medical personnel rushed onto the field as the play was ongoing. McCall, who hadn’t played since exiting with a first-half injury Sept. 14 against Louisiana Tech, is in his first season with the Wolfpack after transferring from Coastal Carolina, where he had a record-setting career.

