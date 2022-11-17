NC State, Louisville eager to get back into ACC win column

North Carolina visits Louisville with both schools looking to rebound from ACC losses. The Wolfpack are coming off a 21-20 home loss to Boston College after consecutive wins. Louisville’s four-game surge ended with a 31-16 defeat at No. 9 Clemson. Louisville comes in with the ACC’s No. 4 offense at 420.7 yards per game and its No. 2 sack attack with 36. N.C. State has allowed just 20 sacks but has done well protecting freshman MJ Morris since he came off the bench to rally past Virginia Tech and then beat Wake Forest.

