NC State looks for another surprise, 40 years later

By EDDIE PELLS The Associated Press
FILE - In this April 4, 1983, file photo, North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano, center with fist raised, celebrates after the team's win over Houston to win the NCAA men's college basketball tournament championship in Albuquerque, N.M. Forty years ago as a teenager, North Carolina State's athletic director Boo Corrigan was there to see the Wolfpack finish off one of college basketball's most electric and unexpected runs, win the national title and officially embed the word “Cinderella” into the NCAA Tournament playbook. (AP Photo, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

DENVER (AP) — Forty years after pulling an epic upset and helping put March Madness on the map, North Carolina State is back, hoping for another surprise. The Wolfpack come into this year’s tournament as 11 seeds. They open with a game against sixth-seeded Creighton. Back in 1983, it was Jim Valvano’s N.C. State team that made a run through the NCAA Tournament and upset heavily favored Houston with a dunk at the buzzer in the final. The other game in the South Region pits third-seeded Baylor against UC-Santa Barbara.

