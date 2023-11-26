NC State jumps to big lead on rival North Carolina and cruises to 39-20 win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw three touchdown passes while North Carolina State’s defense dominated North Carolina’s Drake Maye-led offense on the way to a 39-20 rivalry win. Kevin “KC” Concepcion had two scoring catches in the latest strong performance for the Wolfpack’s freshman receiver. N.C. State’s defense was also a standout, led by star linebacker Payton Wilson’s 15 tackles. Maye threw for 254 yards and two scores for UNC. He also ran for 106 yards and a score. N.C. State has won five straight games overall and three straight in the rivalry. UNC has lost four of six.

