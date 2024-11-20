NC State is aiming to end Georgia Tech’s unbeaten run at its home stadium and gain bowl eligibility

Georgia Tech will try to complete an undefeated season at its home stadium and N.C. State will look to gain bowl eligibility when the teams meet in an Atlantic Coast Conference game. The Yellow Jackets are 4-0 at Bobby Dodd Stadium, though they lost to Notre Dame in a home game played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons. N.C. State is 5-5 and still has a final regular-season game remaining against North Carolina. Georgia Tech is 6-4 after it gained bowl eligibility with an upset of then-No. 4 Miami in its last game on Nov. 9.

