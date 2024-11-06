NC State hosts Duke in an instate Atlantic Coast Conference matchup

Duke visits N.C. State in an instate Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Saturday. The Blue Devils have lost two straight games entering this trip to Raleigh. The Wolfpack’s past two games have resulted in wins. N.C. State needs a win for bowl eligibility. Duke’s defense enters this one ranked among the nation’s leaders in tackles for loss and sacks. The Blue Devils won last year’s meeting 24-3 at home. Duke coach Manny Diaz spent six years as a Wolfpack assistant under Chuck Amato from 2000-05.

