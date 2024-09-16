NC State going with freshman CJ Bailey as starting QB at No. 21 Clemson after McCall’s injury

N.C. State is set to start freshman CJ Bailey at quarterback for Saturday’s trip to No. 21 Clemson after an injury to starter Grayson McCall. Coach Dave Doeren said Monday that Bailey would make the start after he took over for McCall and helped the Wolfpack rally past Louisiana Tech over the weekend. Doeren said McCall is day to day with an unspecified injury. Bailey threw for 156 yards with an interception to go with a rushing score.

