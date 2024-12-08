NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson is named head coach at Marshall

N.C. State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson has been named head coach at Marshall. Gibson’s hiring Sunday came less than a hour after Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff was announced as the new coach at Southern Miss. Gibson spent the past six seasons with the Wolfpack. He’ll take his first head-coaching job in college and return to his home state. Gibson served two stints as an assistant at West Virginia over the past two decades under head coaches Rich Rodriguez and Dana Holgorsen. Marshall went 10-3 this season, beating Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt championship game on Saturday night. Marshall faces 19th-ranked Army in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 28.

