NC State coach Dave Doeren says he didn’t expect QB MJ Morris’ redshirt decision

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren says he didn’t expect MJ Morris to choose to sit out the rest of the season as a redshirt once he became the starting quarterback. Doeren said Thursday that the change means Brennan Armstrong will return to the starting role for Saturday’s game at Wake Forest. The plan was originally to redshirt Morris behind Armstrong, but that changed as N.C. State struggled offensively early. Doeren said Morris had recently informed him that he was considering preserving his redshirt option. He said he was “surprised” because Morris had taken the starting job.

