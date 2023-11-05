NC State bowl eligible after 20-6 win over Miami

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Behind a defense that forced four turnovers and didn’t allow a touchdown, North Carolina State is bowl-eligible after beating visiting Miami 20-6 on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium. Devin Boykin sealed the win for N.C. State when he intercepted Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke with under four minutes to play. Offensively, MJ Morris completed 11-of-21 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown for N.C. State. Miami was paced by Mark Fletcher Jr., who rushed 23 times for 115 yards. It’s the first time since 2008 that N.C. State has beaten Miami.

