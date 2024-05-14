NC State, Baylor headline the field for the 2025 Maui Invitational as it returns to Lahaina

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — North Carolina State, Baylor and Texas will be among the eight teams in the field for the 2025 Maui Invitational. The tournament field also will include Oregon, Seton Hall, Southern California, UNLV and host Chaminade. The tournament returns to the Lahaina Civic Center this November after being played in Honolulu last year following a series of fires that killed 101 people and decimated the town of Lahaina. The 2025 bracket will be played Nov. 24-26. N.C. State is coming off the program’s fourth trip to the Final Four following an unexpected run through the ACC Tournament. Baylor is one of four teams to win at least one game in the NCAA Tournament the last five years, including a run to the 2021 national championship.

