NC State bangs out 20 hits, has two 6-run innings for 19-9 win over Virginia Tech in ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Eli Serrano III, Garrett Pennington and Alec Makarewicz combined for 12 runs, 11 hits and eight RBIs as third-seed North Carolina State overwhelmed 10th-seed Virginia Tech 19-9 in the ACC Tournament. The Wolfpack face No. 6 Duke on Thursday in the round-robin pool while the Hokies are eliminated. N.C. State scored six runs in the third inning and led 10-0 in the fourth. The Hokies scored six in the sixth to close within 12-7 but a six-run eighth made it 19-7 and the game ended when Virginia Tech only scored two in the bottom of the inning. The first three batters in the Wolfpack order dominated and No. 6 hitter Alex Sosa drove in five runs. Gehrig Ebel and Ben Watson both had three hits and drove in three runs for Virginia Tech.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.