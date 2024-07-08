NC Courage rally in second half, beat Racing Louisville 3-1 for third straight win

The North Carolina Courage scored three second-half goals to come from behind and beat Racing Louisville 3-1 on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League. The team’s third straight win improved the Courage to 8-1-7 heading into a break in regular-season play during the Olympics. The Seattle Reign and Utah Royals traded goals in a 1-1 draw at Lumen Field in Seattle. Ally Sentnor scored for the Royals in the 67th minute, and Veronica Latsko equalized for the Reign eight minutes later.

