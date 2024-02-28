NC Central coach apologizes for social media post after his team’s QB was hurt in HBCU Legacy Bowl

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Central coach Trei Oliver has apologized for the example he set in a social media post, although he remains angry at coaches in the HBCU Legacy Bowl after his team’s quarterback was injured while running the ball in the all-star game. Eagles quarterback Davius Richard injured his right leg on a first-quarter touchdown run and was carted off the field last Saturday in New Orleans. The game is a showcase for players from historically Black schools who are seeking to go pro. In his social media post, Oliver used coarse language to insult the intelligence of the game’s coaches.

