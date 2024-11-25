NBC’s Mike Tirico calls Eagles-Rams game after suffering Achilles injury last Monday

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — NFL players are done for the season whenever they suffer an Achilles injury. In the case of a football announcer, they just keep going. NBC’s Mike Tirico called Sunday night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams despite rupturing his left Achilles last Monday. Tirico, who has not missed an assignment during his career, said after Philadelphia’s 37-20 victory that he missed a step while walking at his house in Michigan.

