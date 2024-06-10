NBCA honors Rudy Tomjanovich with Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award

Rudy Tomjanovich was moved to tears by his latest award, only because he had no idea it was coming or that he was even under consideration. The Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and two-time NBA champion coach with the Houston Rockets was announced Sunday as this year’s recipient of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.