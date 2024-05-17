NBC will have crews at Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League’s Championship Sunday

NBC’s studio show will be at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal tries to do something that hasn’t happened in Premier League history — move up from second to first on Championship Sunday. Manchester City has a two-point lead going into the final match day. Arsenal needs a win over Everton and needs City to lose or draw against West Ham to win its first Premier League title in 20 years. If City wins, it becomes the first team to win four consecutive titles since the Premier League became England’s top division in 1992.

