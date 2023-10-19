NBA’s $300 million man, Jaylen Brown ready to step into leadership role for retooled Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown wasn’t considered to be a surefire NBA superstar when the was drafted in 2016. As he prepares for his eighth season, his play has forced the narrative about him to be rewritten. Last season was a defining year for Brown, who garnered his second All-Star selection and second-team All-NBA nod while helping lead the Celtics to within a game of back-to-back NBA Finals appearances. This summer he cashed in signing a five-year, $304 million extension. The richest contract in NBA history and immediately thrust him onto a tier reserved for only the league’s most elite stars. Now he says he’s ready to provide the voice and leadership for a retooled Celtics roster with championship aspirations.

