NBA-worst Rockets beat Spurs to end 11-game losing streak

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tari Eason matched his season high with 20 points and the Houston Rockets ended an 11-game losing streak, beating the San Antonio Spurs 122-110 on Saturday night.

Alperen Sengun had 16 points and K.J. Martin and Josh Christopher each added 14 points for the Rockets in the opener of a home-and-home series. Last in the NBA at 14-49, they hadn’t won since Feb. 1.

Devonte’ Graham had 28 points to lead San Antonio. Zach Collins added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The teams will play again Sunday night in Houston to close a back-to-back set.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich and lead assistant Brett Brown returned after missing the Spurs’ game Thursday night against Indiana because of non-COVID illnesses.

Houston Rockets' Jalen Green dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darren Abate Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. (1) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Devonte' Graham during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darren Abate Previous Next

The Spurs are still without Keldon Johnson, however, and Devin Vassell sat out after playing Thursday following a 25-game absence.

Vying for the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, San Antonio entered having won two straight after losing a franchise-record 16 straight. It is 4-24 in 2023. Houston is 4-23 in 2023.

TIP-INS

Rockets: San Antonio honored former Rockets and Spurs guard Mario Elie following the first quarter. Elie won three NBA titles during an 11-year career, helping San Antonio capture its first championship in 1999. The tribute is part of the Spurs’ season-long 50th Anniversary celebration. … Jae’Sean Tate was held out for injury management following a sprained right ankle. … The Rockets’ last victory over the Spurs was Jan. 12, 2022, in San Antonio.

Spurs: Johnson missed his second straight game with a sprained left foot. Johnson has missed eight games this season while leading the Spurs in scoring at 21.8 points per game. … Vassell sat out for injury management after playing for the first time since undergoing arthroscopic left knee surgery on Jan. 11.

