NBA unveils the schedule for its in-season tournament. Its regular-season slate is coming Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — The first basket of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament likely will be made in Indianapolis. The league unveiled the 60-game schedule for group play of the new event on Tuesday. The first game is set to be Cleveland visiting Indiana on Nov. 3, the opener of what is scheduled to be seven games on that first night of matchups. Each team will play four games in the group stage, with the winners of the six groups and two wild-card teams moving on to the single-elimination quarterfinals.

