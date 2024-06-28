NBA teams more than make up for quiet 1st round with flurry of trades on second day of draft

NBA teams made up for the lack of trade action during the league’s first night of holding its draft over two days with a flurry of moves Thursday. Only three proposed trades came Wednesday night with no deal official until July 6 when the league’s new year begins. Moves came fast and furious Thursday even after the draft concluded as teams swapped players. They also cleared cap space and traded lots of picks. The New York Knicks may have made the most moves. They started Thursday announcing trades with Washington and Oklahoma City. They kept going making deals with Oklahoma City and Portland.

