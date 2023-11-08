NBA takes rebound away from Miami’s Bam Adebayo, denying him rare 20-rebound triple-double

NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo had Miami’s first 20-rebound triple-double in team history. Until he didn’t. The NBA, which reviews every stat from every game and often makes changes during and even after contests, took away one of the rebounds Adebayo was credited with in Miami’s 108-107 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. That means Adebayo’s final line was 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists. Still a triple-double, just not of the 20-rebound variety.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.