NBA says refs made wrong call on late foul that gave Indiana tie-breaking free throws vs. Celtics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NBA office said Tuesday the referees in Monday night’s Boston-Indiana game made the wrong call on a foul with 0.6 seconds to go. The call resulted in Indiana making two free throws for a 133-131 victory. Tuesday’s Last Two Minute Report says Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis only made “incidental arm contact occurring concurrent with the block” on Bennedict Mathurin’s final shot. The league said the foul was not reviewable under the replay trigger and the Celtics were out of challenges. Mathurin made the tie-breaking free throws to tie the Boston-Indiana season series at 2-2.

