NBA says foul in Warriors’ NBA Cup loss that Kerr said was ‘unconscionable’ was called correctly

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA says referees correctly called a foul against Golden State in the final seconds of its NBA Cup quarterfinal loss in Houston, a call that Warriors coach Steve Kerr said was “unconscionable.” The foul on Jonathan Kuminga with 3.5 seconds remaining gave Jalen Green two free throws, which he made for the final points in the Rockets’ 91-90 victory on Wednesday night. Kerr said the foul, after the players had dived on the floor to fight for a loose ball, was one that an elementary school referee wouldn’t have called. But the NBA ruled Thursday that it was called correctly, determining that Kuminga reached over Green “in an attempt to get to the ball and pulls his shoulder down.”

