NBA releases pools for this season’s NBA Cup in-season tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Myles Turner thinks part of the reason why the Indiana Pacers became a team capable of making a deep playoff run this past season was because of the in-season tournament. And he can’t wait for Round 2. Group play pools for the second edition of tournament — now renamed the Emirates NBA Cup — were released by the NBA on Friday. The event will start Nov. 12 and runs through a championship game in Las Vegas on Dec. 17.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.