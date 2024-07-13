NBA releases pools for this season’s NBA Cup in-season tournament

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, center, goes up for a shot between Cleveland Cavaliers' Dean Wade, left, and Georges Niang during the first half of an NBA basketball in-season tournament game, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. The NBA has agreed to terms on its new media deal, an 11-year agreement worth $76 billion that assures player salaries will continue rising for the foreseeable future and one that will surely change how some viewers access the game for years to come. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Myles Turner thinks part of the reason why the Indiana Pacers became a team capable of making a deep playoff run this past season was because of the in-season tournament. And he can’t wait for Round 2. Group play pools for the second edition of tournament — now renamed the Emirates NBA Cup — were released by the NBA on Friday. The event will start Nov. 12 and runs through a championship game in Las Vegas on Dec. 17.

