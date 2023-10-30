NBA releases new court designs for in-season tournament games

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA’s in-season tournament will feature new court designs. When playing home games in the tournament that starts Friday and runs through Dec. 9, all 30 teams will have a primarily solid-color court on the floor of their arena. The courts will be fully painted, with no visible woodgrain. The league first released the designs to ESPN on Monday, then released them publicly. The league did not say what the cost of the project was.

