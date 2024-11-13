NBA referee Scott Wall diagnosed with leukemia, receiving treatment

By The Associated Press
FILE - Referee Scott Wall prepares to put the ball in play during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA referee Scott Wall was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia earlier this year and is in treatment, the National Basketball Referees Association announced Wednesday. All referees will be using a whistle marked with the No. 31 — Wall’s referee jersey number — for the remainder of the season. The union said that tribute was happening as a sign of “solidarity with our brother.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.