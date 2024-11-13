NBA referee Scott Wall diagnosed with leukemia, receiving treatment

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA referee Scott Wall was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia earlier this year and is in treatment, the National Basketball Referees Association announced Wednesday. All referees will be using a whistle marked with the No. 31 — Wall’s referee jersey number — for the remainder of the season. The union said that tribute was happening as a sign of “solidarity with our brother.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.