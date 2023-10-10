NBA promotes Intae Hwang, Sha’Rae Mitchell to full-time referee staff

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has promoted Intae Hwang and Sha’Rae Mitchell to its full-time referee staff for the coming season. Hwang is a native of South Korea who moved to New Jersey in 2020 with hopes of becoming a referee in the U.S. He worked seven games as a non-staff official last season and has also worked in the G League, the WNBA, the Summer Olympics and the Basketball World Cup. Mitchell refereed 11 games as a non-staff official last season, and has also worked in the G League and WNBA. She also worked college games for five years, in the Pac-12, West Coast, Big Sky and Western Athletic conferences.

