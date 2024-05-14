NBA playoffs top seeds Boston and Oklahoma City are in different places heading into Game 5s

Eastern Conference top seed Boston and West Conference top seed Oklahoma City made it through the first round of the NBA playoffs with relative ease. After an early stumble, the Celtics are taking a 3-1 series lead over Cleveland back home with a chance to advance to their third consecutive conference final. Meanwhile, the Thunder return home in a 2-2 tie with Dallas.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.