NBA Play-In Glance

All Times EDT
PLAY-IN
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, April 16
Western Conference

LA Lakers at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17
Eastern Conference

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

SECOND ROUND
Friday, April 19
Eastern Conference

Atlanta/Chicago winner at Miami/Philadelphia loser, TBD

Western Conference

Golden State/Sacramento winner at LA Lakers/New Orleans loser, TBD

