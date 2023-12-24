NBA MVP Embiid won’t play in 76ers-Heat Christmas game because of ankle issue. Jimmy Butler also out

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, tries to get by Toronto Raptors' Dennis Schroder, center, and Jakob Poeltl during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

MIAMI (AP) — Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid won’t play in Philadelphia’s Christmas night game against the Miami Heat, with the 76ers ruling him out because of a sprained right ankle. And Jimmy Butler won’t be playing for the Heat either, because of a calf strain. Embiid didn’t fly with the Sixers on Sunday to Miami. He got hurt during Friday’s win over Toronto. He has been on a tear in December, averaging 40.2 points and 12.6 rebounds on 61% shooting in nine appearances so far this month.

