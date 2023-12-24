NBA MVP Embiid won’t play in 76ers-Heat Christmas game because of ankle issue. Jimmy Butler also out

MIAMI (AP) — Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid won’t play in Philadelphia’s Christmas night game against the Miami Heat, with the 76ers ruling him out because of a sprained right ankle. And Jimmy Butler won’t be playing for the Heat either, because of a calf strain. Embiid didn’t fly with the Sixers on Sunday to Miami. He got hurt during Friday’s win over Toronto. He has been on a tear in December, averaging 40.2 points and 12.6 rebounds on 61% shooting in nine appearances so far this month.

