NBA launching ‘Films for Fans’ at All-Star weekend in Utah

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA will launch “NBA Films for Fans,” during All-Star weekend festivities in Salt Lake City. The initiative involves filmmakers from 11 countries developing 24 short films that were commissioned by the NBA. The NBA is hoping the films provide a deeper outlook into the milestones and events that shape the league’s influence across the globe from the filmmaker’s perspective. Filmmakers were also given access to the league’s video archives for either historical content or action from this season. All the films can be viewed on the league’s app later this season.

