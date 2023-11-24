NBA investigating accusation that Thunder’s Josh Giddey had relationship with underage girl

The NBA says it is investigating an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl. In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated. Giddey is an Australian who turned 21 in October. NBA spokesman Michael Bass says the league is “looking into” the accusation. Giddey had no comment when questioned Friday at practice. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault also declined to comment.

