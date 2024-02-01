NBA hands out $75,000 fine to 76ers and $25,000 fine to Pelicans for injury reporting violations

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers were handed a $75,000 fine for failing to include Joel Embiid on their injury report “in an accurate and timely manner” before their Saturday game at Denver. The NBA also fined the New Orleans Pelicans $25,000 for a separate violation that also involved the league’s injury reporting rules. The 76ers didn’t include Embiid on their injury report Saturday before scratching the reigning MVP from their lineup minutes before tipoff. That prevented a highly anticipated matchup between Embiid and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.