NBA fines Toronto’s Rajakovic $25,000 for comments blasting officiating after loss to Lakers

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined $25,000 by the NBA. The penalty came two days after he ranted about officiating following his team’s 132-131 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Rajakovic took particular exception to how the Lakers got 23 free throws in the fourth quarter while the Raptors shot only two. The 21 free throw disparity was the largest for any quarter of an NBA game this season. For the game, the Lakers took 36 free throws — 14 by Anthony Davis alone — and the Raptors took only 13.

