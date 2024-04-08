NBA fines Knicks $25,000 for violating injury reporting rules with Mitchell Robinson

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined the New York Knicks $25,000 after Mitchell Robinson was listed as out on an initial injury report and then played in a game against Toronto. Robinson’s 50-game absence because of a left ankle injury ended in the Knicks’ 145-101 victory over the Raptors on March 27. The 7-foot center scored eight points in 12 minutes. Robinson has played in six of seven games since returning from the longest injury absence of his six-year career.

