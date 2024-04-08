NBA fines Knicks $25,000 for violating injury reporting rules with Mitchell Robinson

By The Associated Press
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard (0) is fouled as he drives to the basket against New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aaron Gash]

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined the New York Knicks $25,000 after Mitchell Robinson was listed as out on an initial injury report and then played in a game against Toronto. Robinson’s 50-game absence because of a left ankle injury ended in the Knicks’ 145-101 victory over the Raptors on March 27. The 7-foot center scored eight points in 12 minutes. Robinson has played in six of seven games since returning from the longest injury absence of his six-year career.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.