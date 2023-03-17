NBA fines Grizzlies’ Brooks $35K for shoving camera person

By The Associated Press
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, front, and Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (3), right, battle for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $35,000 for shoving a camera person on the sideline after chasing a loose ball. Brooks shoved the person with 2:40 left in the second quarter of Memphis’ 138-119 loss in Miami on Wednesday night. Earlier this month, Brooks was suspended for having 16 technical fouls in the season. The Grizzlies wrap up a three-game road swing on Friday night at San Antonio.

