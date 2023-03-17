NBA fines Grizzlies’ Brooks $35K for shoving camera person

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $35,000 for shoving a camera person on the sideline after chasing a loose ball. Brooks shoved the person with 2:40 left in the second quarter of Memphis’ 138-119 loss in Miami on Wednesday night. Earlier this month, Brooks was suspended for having 16 technical fouls in the season. The Grizzlies wrap up a three-game road swing on Friday night at San Antonio.

