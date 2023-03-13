NBA fines Celtics’ Smart $25K for skirmish with Hawks’ Young

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for pulling Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young to the floor and initiating an on-court altercation late in Boston’s 134-125 win over Atlanta. With 1:25 remaining and Boston leading 129-121, Young and Smart had to be separated after they were entangled and fell to the court under the Celtics’ basket. Smart was called for an initial foul before a lengthy review by the officials called both players for technical fouls and ejected Smart.

