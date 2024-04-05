NBA fines 76ers $100,000 for violating injury reporting rules in the game Embiid returned

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined the Philadelphia 76ers $100,000 for violating injury reporting rules by initially listing Joel Embiid as out in a game he later played in. Embiid returned from a 29-game absence Tuesday night, leading the 76ers to a 109-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. That came after the 76ers had listed him as being out in the initial injury report. The league said Friday it took into account the 76ers’ history of fines for violating the injury reporting rules.

